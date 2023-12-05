Sunrise brief: California “added insult to injury” latest anti-solar ruling

Tesla Cybertruck can power your home and more The company’s recently launched truck offers 11.5 kW of power output to homes, and 9.6 kW of output via five plugs.

DEPCOM Power begins construction of Puerto Rico’s largest hybrid solar project The company is developing a 90 MW solar / 51.5 MW energy storage project with an agrivoltaic pilot program.

California “added insult to injury” latest anti-solar ruling CPUC has now disallowed using battery-tied solar exports to offset delivery charges. This comes after it moved to slash the value of standalone solar exports as a way to encourage pairing systems with battery storage.

SolarEdge expected to drop from S&P 500 Poor Q3 results are the result of a slow market environment that are, in part, the result of high interest rates and reduction in net energy metering credit values.

California’s lithium reserves could power 375 million EV batteries, say researchers The Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory prepared a report, funded by the US Department of Energy, to thoroughly quantify the amount of lithium in an underground reserve in the Salton Sea, California.

What drives solar adoption not equal across income levels Lawrence Berkeley researchers studied how solar buying decisions are influenced across varying income levels and offer rationale for policy changes and incentives to spur adoption among low- to middle-income households.