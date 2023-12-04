SolarEdge expected to drop from S&P 500

After a poor Q3, 2023 earnings report in early November, SolarEdge saw its stock drop precipitously. The company had reported a Q3 adjusted loss of 55 cents per share, which missed earnings estimates of 68 cents, and in the hours following the report, its stock price immediately fell 10% to 20%.
While its stock price has risen in recent weeks, the S&P Dow Jones Indices will move SolarEdge (NASD: SEDG) from the S&P 500 to the S&P SmallCap 600 prior to the open of trading on December 18. pv magazine USA reached out to SolarEdge for comment, but has not received a response as of press time.
SolarEdge, based in Israel, is a provider of string inverters, power optimizers, and energy storage. For Q3 2023, the company posted revenues of $725 million, $676 million of which is from its solar segment. However, looking ahead to Q4, SolarEdge provided guidance of $325 million in revenues.
“The results for the third quarter fell short of our prior expectations and are reflecting a slow market environment, which has resulted in high inventory of our products in the distribution channels, in particular in Europe,” said Zvi Lando, chief executive officer, SolarEdge.
The slow market environment is the result of recent macroeconomic and regulatory forces that are squeezing the residential solar industry. High interest rates and the reduction of net energy metering credit values are causing sharp declines in demand for SolarEdge and its peers.
Its major competitor, Enphase, posted significantly depressed revenue estimates for Q4. And the entry of Tesla into the string inverter market may be causing further downward pressure on the company. SolarEdge shares are up about 2% today at time of publish.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.