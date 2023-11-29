Sunrise brief: D.C. area targets 250,000 solar rooftops by 2030

Mainstreaming grid flexibility to make room for renewables A strategic and coordinated approach to integrate various clean energy solutions into the grid is vital to making space for the surge of renewables and electrification across the country, which is where “grid flexibility” enters the scene.

Los Angeles looks to expand community solar to lower-income customers Expanding community solar is among the strategies that would help the Los Angeles municipal utility improve equity, found a study led by NREL and UCLA.

Waaree to supply 1.5 GW of TOPCon solar modules for U.S. projects Waaree Energies has signed a three-year deal with Spanish developer Acciona to supply 1.5 GW of TOPCon solar modules for Acciona’s PV installations in the United States from 2024 to 2026. The contract follows Waaree’s latest 850 MW mono PERC shipment to Acciona’s four projects in the U.S.

Solar surging 58% in 2023, 413 GW of installations expected globally Historically low module prices are expected to propel the global solar industry to record installations in 2023.

Utility-scale solar projects secure billions in financing Developers secured $1.3 billion in financing for a project in Utah and over $300 million each for project portfolios in Arkansas and the Dominican Republic.