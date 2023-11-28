Waaree to supply 1.5 GW of TOPCon solar modules for U.S. projects

From pv magazine India

Indian manufacturer Waaree Energies Ltd announced this week it has supplied 850 MW of mono PERC solar PV modules to Acciona Energia’s projects under development in the USA, surpassing 4 GW of panel shipments to the US in 2023.

Waaree said it has also signed a three-year agreement with Acciona Energia to supply 1.5 GW of n-type TOPCon solar modules for Acciona’s additional US projects from 2024 to 2026. “A total of 2.35 GW of order is to be delivered, out of which Waaree Energies has already delivered 850 MW,” announced the company.

Acciona Energia is a Spain-based renewable energy leader that operates more than 1 GW of solar, wind power, and industrial-scale energy storage projects in the US.

Waaree supplied 850 MW of solar panels for Acciona’s four major solar projects: 56 MW in Fort Bend (Texas); 129 MW in High Point (Illinois); 288 MW in Union (Ohio); and 375 MW in Red Tailed Hawk Solar (Texas). With these deliveries, Waaree has now supplied more than 4 GW of solar modules to customers in the United States in 2023.

“Waaree delivered the modules four weeks ahead of schedule, enabling Acciona to meet its project commercial operation date timelines. In line with Waaree’s commitment toward ensuring the appropriate standards of product quality and performance, the solar modules supplied for the projects have undergone internal and third-party quality testing,” stated Waaree.

The U.S. solar market has seen an average annual growth of 24% over the past ten years, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association (SEIA), and that growth is expected to continue. In the first half of 2023, solar comprised 45% of all new generating capacity. 4.4% of single-family homes in the U.S. have solar PV systems installed, and that is expected to grow to 15% by 2030, per an analysis of government research by USA Facts.