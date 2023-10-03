Sunrise brief: Utility-scale project updates for booming Texas solar market

Around 40% of the workforce in global PV industry is female According to recently published employment report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global solar industry employed around 5 million people at the end of last year.
Virginia utility’s resource plan needs more solar and storage, says trade group The trade group Advanced Energy United called on Virginia regulators to reject Dominion Energy’s proposed resource plan because it lowballed renewables and storage. The Sierra Club said 15 GW more solar and 5 GW more storage by 2038 would be optimal.
Utility-scale project updates for booming Texas solar market pv magazine USA shares updates on three projects in the largest solar market in the United States.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.