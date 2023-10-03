Sunrise brief: Utility-scale project updates for booming Texas solar market

Also on the rise: Toledo Solar and First Solar reach agreement in lawsuit. Massachusetts can save 4.6 million metric tons of carbon by changing solar development strategy. And more.

Around 40% of the workforce in global PV industry is female  According to recently published employment report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global solar industry employed around 5 million people at the end of last year.

Virginia utility’s resource plan needs more solar and storage, says trade group  The trade group Advanced Energy United called on Virginia regulators to reject Dominion Energy’s proposed resource plan because it lowballed renewables and storage. The Sierra Club said 15 GW more solar and 5 GW more storage by 2038 would be optimal.

Utility-scale project updates for booming Texas solar market pv magazine USA shares updates on three projects in the largest solar market in the United States.

Massachusetts can save 4.6 million metric tons of carbon by changing solar development strategy A report from the Massachusetts Audubon Society highlights the need for alternative development strategies like rooftop solar to preserve the sequestered carbon of forests.

MIT scientists develop solar desalinator with high water output Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) researchers have developed a solar desalinator with high water output, via a multi-stage system of evaporators and condensers. It offers cost-effective solar desalination, making solar-produced drinking water cheaper than tap water for the first time.

Toledo Solar and First Solar reach agreement in lawsuit Details of the settlement are confidential; however, Toledo Solar announced a new investor-led Independent board of directors and leadership team.

 

