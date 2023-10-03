Sunrise brief: Utility-scale project updates for booming Texas solar market

Around 40% of the workforce in global PV industry is female According to recently published employment report by the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), the global solar industry employed around 5 million people at the end of last year.

Virginia utility’s resource plan needs more solar and storage, says trade group The trade group Advanced Energy United called on Virginia regulators to reject Dominion Energy’s proposed resource plan because it lowballed renewables and storage. The Sierra Club said 15 GW more solar and 5 GW more storage by 2038 would be optimal.

Utility-scale project updates for booming Texas solar market pv magazine USA shares updates on three projects in the largest solar market in the United States.