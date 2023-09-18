Sunrise brief: Unraveling the IRA’s domestic content rules

Strengthening the solar supply chain From Covid disruptions to concerns about forced labor to volatile prices, the U.S. has been dealing with a myriad of supply chain disruptions. What we need now is certainty.

How long do residential solar batteries last? Multiple factors affect lifespan of a residential battery energy storage system. We examine the life of batteries in Part 3 of our series.

Sharp unveils all-black 420 W TOPCon solar panel with 21.51% efficiency Sharp’s new IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified solar panels have an operating temperature coefficient of -0.30% per degree Celsius, with 21.51% efficiency.

Unraveling the IRA’s domestic content rules Clean Energy Associates (CEA) made a presentation in a recent pv magazine webinar about domestic content bonuses available under the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). CEA Senior Policy Analyst Christian Roselund provides some takeaways.

How to decrease the risk of battery energy storage system fires Firetrace International, a supplier of fire suppression technology to the renewable industry, offers steps to take to reduce the risk of battery storage fires, offering manufacturers, developers, and operators insight into what must be done to retain the trust of investors, policymakers, and the wider public.