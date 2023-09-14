Sharp unveils all-black 420 W TOPCon solar panel with 21.51% efficiency

From pv magazine Global

Sharp has developed new n-type monocrystalline bifacial solar panels based on tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell technology. The NUJC420B double-glass module features 108 half-cut solar cells based on M10 wafers and a 16-busbar design.

The new panels measure 1,722 mm x 1,134 mm x 30 mm and weigh 20.7 kg. They can be used in PV systems with a maximum voltage of 1,000 V and an operating temperature between -40 C and 85 C.

The IEC61215- and IEC61730-certified panel also features a power conversion efficiency of 21.51% and an operating temperature coefficient is -0.30% per degree Celsius.

The company offers a 25-year linear power output guarantee and a 25-year product guarantee. The 25-year end power output is guaranteed to be no less than 85% of the nominal output power.

“The use of round conductors in the 16-busbar system enhances power gain for each cell and reduces vulnerability to microcracks, which improves module reliability,” the manufacturer said. “The half-cell module has three small junction boxes, each equipped with a single bypass diode. This design reduces heat transfer to the cells above, thus increasing module longevity and overall system performance.”