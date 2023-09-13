Sunrise brief: Big name speakers deliver powerful message of inclusion at RE+ 2023 opening 

Solar-plus-storage in the spotlight on Tuesday walking tours at RE+ 2023 This series of tours guides attendees through key companies in a variety of energy sectors that are helping shape the clean energy industry. Pre-registration is required.

Big name speakers deliver powerful message of inclusion at RE+ 2023 opening Georgia Senator Jon Ossoff, actor and former White House aide Kal Penn, and CNN’s Van Jones addressed the opening ceremony of RE+ yesterday. The high-profile speakers opened the event and delivered a rallying cry to the solar and energy storage industry to be more inclusive of disadvantaged communities and people of color as it undergoes a period of unprecedented expansion.

Planes, trains, or automobiles: Which has the lowest carbon footprint? Three industry professionals traveled 3,000 miles across America. Their mission: to dissect their carbon footprint. What they found was a complex calculation, with results more tightly-knit than anticipated – and a CO2 revelation.

Carrier launches new series of high-temperature heat pumps Carrier, a U.S.-based heating solutions provider, has introduced a new line of high-temperature heat pumps with capacities ranging from 30 kW to 735 kW, with hydrofluoroolefins as a refrigerant.

Storage, inverters, design tools and more at RE+ 2023 A brief glimpse at what seven exhibitors are showing at the U.S. solar industry’s largest trade show, taking place this week in Las Vegas.

How long do residential solar inverters last? Multiple factors affect the productive lifespan of a residential solar inverter. In Part 2 of our series, we look at solar inverters.