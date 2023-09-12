Solar-plus-storage in the spotlight on Tuesday walking tours at RE+ 2023

Attendees at RE+ 2023 can sign up for a free walking tour that takes place on the floor of the RE+ show this week in Las Vegas.

Hosted and guided by pv magazine group, this series of tours will guide attendees through key companies in a variety of energy sectors that are helping shape the clean energy industry. The morning tour kicks off at the pv magazine booth #205 at 11 a.m. Pre-registration is required–sign up here.

SMA Solar Technology, booth 4138

SMA will be showing its Sunny Boy Smart Energy hybrid inverter that enables both immediate energy use and storage in one single device, with an optional secure backup supply designed to deliver greater electricity reliability. Featuring a completely new design, the company reports that the Sunny Boy Smart Energy is easy to install with simplified commissioning, while also enabling homeowners to control of their energy.

Mitrex, booth 11036

Mitrex is a Canadian solar technology manufacturer that recently launched the Solar Brick. This solar-integrated surface looks just like a brick wall, but embedded lie solar modules.

Fluence, booth 24048

Fluence brings energy storage products and services, and digital applications for renewables and storage to support the modernization of energy networks. The company offers Fluence IQ Platform, which delivers AI-enabled SaaS products for managing and optimizing renewables and storage from any provider.

ERM, booth 25092

Environmental Resources Management (ERM) is a sustainability consultancy. Learn more about how the company is delivering on its purpose of shaping a sustainable future with the world’s leading organizations.

Ace Engineering/LS Energy Solutions, booth 17114

The LS-ES, an energy storage system integrator, will be on display. With a track record of over 15 years and 300 deployed projects globally. Attendees will learn about LS-ES’s flagship product, the AiON-ESS, aa modular AC energy storage solution for 1- to 6-hour applications. ACEE Engineering booth will have an actual 40-foot AiON-ESS container with LS-ES’s 140 kVA modular Aion=SIS string inverters.

Tuesday 2 p.m. tour, level 2

The afternoon tour kicks off at the pv magazine booth #205 at 2 p.m. Pre-registration is required–sign up here.

Geneverse, booth 7205

Geneverse is at the forefront of renewable energy innovation and has introduced a solar energy storage system that includes the PowerPillar. The company reports that this DC-coupled modular system offers installation cost advantages and versatile financing options. The PowerPillar is tailored exclusively for mid-size EPCs.

FranklinWH, booth 4525

Learn about the core of the Franklin Home Power system, the integraton with SPAN for integrated source and load management, and the new aHub that expands energy source support for EVs and standby generators.

SMA Solar Technology, booth 4138

At the afternoon tour of the SMA booth, attendees will learn about the latest in commercial solar energy generation and the new centerpiece of the SMA Commercial Energy Solutoins, the Sunny Tripower x. As a comprehensive solution, the company reports that the integrated System Manager enables complete energy management from one platform while combining state-of-the-art technology into one device. This functional design ensures small-to-medium sized businesses can accommodate future energy management and needs.

EarthEn, booth 4570

EarthEn makes thermo-mechanical flexible energy storage solutions that use CO2 in a closed loop to store from 4 to 100+ hours of energy . The company recently received funding by U.S. Department of Energy along with the U.S. National Lab support. The two years of funding and support will enable EarthEn to advance the commercialization of its long-duration energy storage solution utilizing supercritical carbon dioxide technology.

Sol-Reit, booth 22055

Developers, EPCs and solar stakeholders will learn how Sol-REIT’s SolarC2P financing helps developers and EPCs retain equity and realize economic value of the projects they create with long-term financing. Take a walk through a model that demonstrates how a structured finance partner can help developers and EPCs grow their business while accelerating thir deployment of renewable energy to communities and businesses.

Tomorrow’s walking tour will kick off at the pv magazine (booth 205) at 11:00 a.m. Sign up here to take part in the tour.