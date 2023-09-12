Sunrise brief: The Inflation Reduction Act springs into action to benefit U.S. communities and business 

How the Inflation Reduction Act clean energy programs benefit U.S. communities and business One year after the introduction of the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), its funding opportunities are coming to fruition and the community benefits are real.

Regulatory gaps in solar inverters: The pressing need for oversight Power grid disturbances are causing older solar inverters to trip in ways that have been well-documented, yet asset owners are failing to update their inverter settings even after these known issues have been publicized.

Silfab Solar signs agreement with NorSun for U.S.-made wafers NorSun recently raised $8.5 million in new equity to further develop clean energy manufacturing projects in the United States, including a 5 GW ingot and wafer production facility.

Anode-less redox flow batteries capable of fast cycling Researchers in the US have demonstrated that replacing the planar lithium anode in a redox mediated lithium-sulfur redox flow battery with a high surface area scaffold enables 10 times faster cycling, up to 10 mA cm−2, without short circuit or voltage instability.