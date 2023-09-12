Mango Power announces Inxeption partnership; extends home battery warranty to 15 years

Mango Power announced its latest partnership with Inxeption in the US, making its Mango Power M home energy storage system available to solar installers in Inxeption’s extensive network across the country. This gives solar installers the ability to procure the Mango Power M digitally on the Inxeption Marketplace, making it easier for installers to recommend and provide it to homeowners.

Making the announcement during RE+ 2023 in Las Vegas, Mango Power also outlined an offer for homeowners, extending the warranty of new installations of Mango Power M’s battery to 15 years. Homeowners who order Mango Power M from a Mango Power certified installer in September and October will enjoy a free additional five-year battery warranty worth up to $2,000 (for a 20 kWh battery), bringing the standard 10-year warranty up to 15 years.

At the same time, Mango Power gave details of its partner program, and will be conducting a meeting at RE+, booth # 7231, with installers to explain the new benefits, which include:

Fast and Reliable Product Supply: Through distribution centers strategically located in 6 warehouses across the United States.

Through distribution centers strategically located in 6 warehouses across the United States. Dedicated Account Manager : Dedicated account manager for regular communication, to receive installer feedback, and offer suggestions to enhance the installation experience.

: Dedicated account manager for regular communication, to receive installer feedback, and offer suggestions to enhance the installation experience. Technical Support : A technical hotline and on-site support directly from the Mango Power team, 8 hours per day, Monday-Friday.

: A technical hotline and on-site support directly from the Mango Power team, 8 hours per day, Monday-Friday. Comprehensive Training : Installers can benefit from product, installation, and policy training, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to make the most of the Mango Power M system.

: Installers can benefit from product, installation, and policy training, equipping them with the knowledge and skills required to make the most of the Mango Power M system. Sales Opportunities: As part of the Mango Power network, installers can tap into a consistent stream of regular sales leads.

These announcements follow Mango Power’s recent announcement of the availability of its Mango Power M home energy system in the US.

The Mango Power M boasts a built-in 12 kW hybrid inverter that ensures reliable power for the entire house compared to smaller 5kW-7kW inverters, allowing homes to power HVAC units without worry. It is coupled with the M Battery (LFP) for reliable backup, made by CATL, the largest battery manufacturer in the world that partners with leading carmakers such as Ford, Mercedes-Benz, and Tesla. Mango Power M features hassle-free installation with an all-in-one solution that takes as little as 4 hours to install.