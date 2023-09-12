Storage, inverters, design tools and more at RE+ 2023

With nearly 1,400 exhibitors at RE+ 2023, held this week in Las Vegas, it’s hard to know where to begin. pv magazine USA brings you a handful of highlights from around the show floor.

Geneverse PowerPillar

The Geneverse PowerPillar, booth 7505, is a solar energy storage system that is now accessible to California installation partners. The DC-coupled includes integrated smart energy management. Its modular facilitates faster and safer installations, the company reports, which can be done by just two specialists. The built-in automatic transfer switch enables connection to a solar system. The PowerPillar was produced with Jackery, a company known for its outdoor portable solar power solutions.

Solectria string inverters

The Solectria XGI 1500-DCG models are shown in booth 925, Sands Level 2. Developed in collaboration with First Solar, these models feature an electrically grounded DC input. All XGI 1500-250 and XGI 1500-200 inverters feature SiC technology, and offer high power and high efficiency, the company reports.

TIGO Go Energy storage solution

Tigo is showing its new Go Energy Storage solution in booth 2664. The storage system offers battery configurations up to 30kWh, features storage-ready hybrid inverters, incorporates an advanced automatic transfer switch and enables whole- or partial-home backup with time-of-use functions.

Anker Solix home energy solutions

Anker, booths 16096 and 21106 , known for its portable charging devices, is introducing its new Solix brand, which includes the X1 Home Energy Solution and the Anker SOLIX F3800 Portable Power Station that provides backup power to the home. With modular design, the company reports that the X1 is customizable with up to six battery packs per system (30kWh) or up to six systems in parallel (180kWh). It has a full temperature working range between -4ºF to 131ºF, a 10-year warranty, and with IP65 outdoor protection, the X1 can output more energy in extremely low temperatures, says Anker.

The company is also showing its F3800, a home power solution that features AC coupling and supports home solar power cycling, paired with the Anker SOLIX Home Power Panel to provide a complete home power cycle. The 3800 boasts a 3.84kWh internal battery, and that can be expanded up to 26.88kWh by adding up to six additional batteries.

Kinematics ONE

Kinematics ONE, in booth 538, is an actuation sub-system that enables solar structure providers to specify the required structural design and loads easily so Kinematics can supply a turnkey system. Kinematics reports that this eliminates the need for the customer to engineer and qualify their own actuation and controls design. The solution uses Wi-SUN FAN (field area network) standard, reportedly proven in more than 100 million node installs in utility and critical infrastructure applications Kinematics ONE was designed to enable OEMs to UL3703 standards and includes documentation needed for end-customers to certify their trackers.

LG Electronics ESS

At the LG Electronics ESS booth #4717 in the Sands Expo Hall, installers can enroll in the LG Pro Program, which offers co-branded sales materials, images, videos and more, designed to help them connect with home and business owners. Installers can also access the LG Electronics’ Residential ESS Installation Program, which provides best practices training and is approved for continuing education credit by The North American Board of Certified Energy Practitioners (NABCEP).

The residential ESS Home 8 and commercial LG ESS products are on display in the LG Electronics ESS booth, where the LG ThinQ app will be demonstrated, which lets homeowners remotely monitor and manage the Home 8 system. Also shown is the LG EnerVU platform that offers real-time system status, reporting and ESS fleet information so installers can provide informed, prompt customer service.

Renogy X

Renogy X will show a prototype of its new PowerTower in booth 5970. This all-in-one inverter and battery backup solution is designed to save space, cut installation time and reduce project costs, and it expected to be available in May 2024. Renogy X is also debuting an e-commerce solution for buying residential solar. The direct sales model enables Renogy X to increase homeowner savings for solar projects by up to 40%, the company reports. Renogy, the company behind Renogy X, manufactures its own solar panels, hybrid inverters, and home battery systems.