Sunrise brief: Qcells to enter into $3 billion supply agreement for U.S.-made polysilicon 

Carrier launches new series of high-temperature heat pumps Carrier, a U.S.-based heating solutions provider, has a new line of high-temperature heat pumps with capacities ranging from 30 kW to 735 kW, with hydrofluoroolefins as a refrigerant.

Qcells to enter into $3 billion supply agreement for U.S.-made polysilicon Hanwha Qcells will make sizable prepayments to help restart the REC Silicon plant in Moses Lake, Washington, expected by November 1, 2023, with a goal of reaching full capacity by the end of 2024.

Ampt introduces 70 kW output solar string optimizer The i50 optimizer supports the largest utility-scale solar projects.

Ascent Solar increases CIGS thin-film solar cell efficiency to 15.2% The significant increase over previous efficiencies achieved is attributed to replacing cadmium sulfide in manufacturing process with a new material.

Climate Central finds 41 million residents exposed to higher temperatures Report finds that albedo had the most significant effect on the UHI index of each city, and that neighborhoods of low-income residents are the most affected.