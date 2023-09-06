Sunrise brief: Bringing ERCOT’s speedy interconnection process to the rest of the U.S. 

Iowa judge rules solar supports townspeople’s “health and safety” An Iowa judge dismissed a lawsuit from townspeople opposing a solar power facility, noting that the town’s Comprehensive Plan explicitly promotes renewable energy for the well-being of residents.
Earth Mount Solar selected for 34 MW of PV projects across the U.S. Erthos projects span five states across U.S. including one on tribal land in Utah.
Bringing ERCOT’s speedy interconnection process to the rest of the U.S. Texas grid operator ERCOT is enabling rapid growth in solar and wind capacity through an interconnection process known as “connect and manage.” That approach could be used across the U.S. with modifications, according to a new study.
Nextracker unveils three next-gen solar racking products The company released a hail stow-ready rack, a terrain following tracker and an irradiance-tracking yield optimizer.
LG Energy Solution to sell residential energy storage with inverter in U.S. LGES will showcase Prime+ in booth 13086 at the RE+ 2023 exhibition, Sept. 11 to 14 in Las Vegas
Off-grid solar canopy charges electric tractor at California winery Paired Power partnered with Monarch Power to deliver the emissions-free off-grid solution.
