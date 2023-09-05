Earth Mount Solar selected for 34 MW of PV projects across the U.S.

Erthos, Inc. announced 34 MW of new projects under contract that will feature the company’s Earth Mount Solar, which installs solar on the ground with no mounts or trackers below.

The new portfolio includes sites in California, Utah, Arkansas, Texas, and South Carolina.

Ute Energy Exploration & Marketing was founded by the Ute Indian Tribe to protect the Tribe’s natural resources. The Utah-based developer selected Erthos for its upcoming 3 MW solar project, which will be located on the Tribe’s land in Utah.

“Electrical infrastructure is becoming more and more essential to the Ute Tribes development initiatives. Powering modern controls which monitor and measure emissions are essential to the Tribe,” says Devin Pehrson, CEO of Ute Energy Exploration & Marketing. “The Erthos installation methodology and development plan lead us to the lowest installed cost, which translates into the lowest power rates we could find.”

Erthos also announced contracts with Cedar Lake Power to deliver three new solar plants in South Carolina totaling 10 MW. “Erthos offered solutions to all three of our primary project challenges. They offered the highest energy density for our tightly configured sites, the highest wind rating, and the fastest installation method to address our aggressive schedules.” says a representative from Cedar Lake Power.

Two other undisclosed developers plan projects totaling 9 MW, bringing the newly announced portfolio to 34 MW. Erthos now has 17 solar plants under contract nationwide.

Late last year Erthos announced the signing of an agreement with Industrial Sun LLC for a new utility-scale solar project of more than 100 MWdc in Texas.

In March 2022, the company announced the closing of a $17.5 million Series B funding round in March to scale up production. This follows a $7.4 million Series A in 2019, which launched the company and helped it finalize the earth-mount system architecture. It also funded the development of the autonomous cleaning robot, which drives over the surface of the panels to clean them, which is necessitated by having the solar modules so close to the ground.

“With each new project, Erthos proves its ability to offer a highly attractive alternative to the status quo,” says Jim Tyler, CEO of Erthos. “We’ve said from the start that we can deliver on the lowest cost of energy. Now, with two years of plant operating history, we can prove it with real-world performance data. The word is out, and you can expect many more project announcements soon,” says Tyler.

Erthos will be exhibiting in booth 28048 at RE+ solar trade show in Las Vegas, Nevada, September 12th through 14th.