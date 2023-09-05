BLUETTI to unveil EP800 household energy storage system at RE+ 2023

BLUETTI, a pioneering provider of energy storage products, will debut its EP800 home energy storage system (ESS) at the upcoming RE+ 2023 (Solar Power International) event, ahead of the product’s official release date. From September 11-14, BLUETTI will showcase its innovative power solutions at Booth #20074, Hall G, at the Venetian Convention and Expo Center, in Las Vegas.

The new EP800 off-grid battery system, which will officially be released on September 15, provides 7,600 W of power for both 120 V and 240 V home appliances. Its modular design allows users to choose from two to four B500 battery packs for a flexible capacity ranging from 9,920 Wh to 19,840 Wh. Households could have customizable backup power and optimized energy consumption with its peak load-shifting function. Featuring a 9,000 W solar input, the EP800 helps to store solar energy for use at any time.

Unlike many other complex battery systems, the EP800 is easy to install and use. It can be up and running under a home’s roof or in the garage within a matter of hours. Its reliable LiFePO4 battery and NEMA4X rating allow it to withstand the tests of both time and weather. BLUETTI also gives it a worry-free 10-year warranty.

BLUETTI’s new arrival is a further demonstration of the company’s R&D capabilities. The EP800’s predecessor, the EP900, an on/off-grid 9,000W system, enjoys the same flexible capacity. What distinguishes the two is that the EP900 supports grid connection, with which users can sell excess solar power back to the grid for additional credits. The new EP800 is a purely off-grid system.

At BLUETTI’s RE+ booth, visitors will be able to check out the new energy storage system in person to learn more about it. In a related announcement, the company says that starting with the launch, 30 households with monthly bills over $100 will have the opportunity to join BLUETTI’s new Energy Freedom Program and try the EP800 system free for a month. After the trial, they can either return the product at no cost or keep it with discounts.