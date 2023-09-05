LG Energy Solution to sell residential energy storage with inverter in U.S.

LG Energy Solution (LGES), a manufacturer of lithium-ion batteries, announced the upcoming launch of Prime+ in the U.S. market.

Prime+ is an energy storage system (ESS) that integrates an inverter and a battery. It connects two 10H or 16H Prime battery modules in parallel to offer a capacity of 19.2 kWh or 32 kWh, with a maximum output of 9.6 kW from the inverter.

LGES reports that the system is compatible with existing PV systems, making it applicable to retrofit installations. Also, the inverter will also be compatible with the LG Energy Solution enblock S, a new product set for release later this year, according to LGES.

After pilot testing, LGES said the new system passed all necessary quality assessments. In testing, the company collaborated with multiple installers, who attested to speed and simplicity of installation and setup.

“The Prime+ AC-coupled inverter from LG Energy Solution was quick and easy to install, freeing our team to complete more work in less time,” said Jeff Dimond, COO of ES Solar, a customer of LG Energy Solution.

A recently launched Global ESS Customer Portal (GECP) app offers streamlined access for customers, which LGES reports can be used by installers to initiate and track after-sales service requests in real time. Should the system fail and need to be returned, the portal enables return merchandise authorization both online and offline. The ESS comes with a 10-year warranty that covers the batteries, the inverter and the auto-backup device. It is available in two configurations: a backup solution and the arbitrage (self-consumption) solution.

LGES was formed in 2020 after being spun off from LG Chem, and it debuted on the Korea Exchange (KRX) in January 2022. In 2017 LG Chem was the first international player to enter the U.S. residential battery market, and now, as LG Energy Systems, focuses the burgeoning U.S. battery market for electric vehicles and energy storage systems.

Prime+ will be available later in September through major distributors across the U.S. LGES will showcase Prime+ in booth 13086 at the RE+ exhibition, which runs Sept. 11 to 14 in Las Vegas.