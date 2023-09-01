Sunrise brief: Nexamp orders 1.5 GW of Heliene solar modules

Also on the rise: Highway-side solar in three California counties can power 270,000 homes. Summit Ridge Energy to develop six rooftop community solar projects in Maryland. And more.

Image: flickr

Share

Highway-side solar in three California counties can power 270,000 homes A report from Environment America and The Ray shows how the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Diego have 4,800 acres of suitable space to host nearly 1 GW of solar capacity.

FTC Solar unveils Sunops software to enhance solar plant performance  By leveraging tracker analytics, Sunops software is designed to identify and diagnose issues across a solar site, providing actionable insights to help quickly resolve problems. 

Summit Ridge Energy to develop six rooftop community solar projects in Maryland The company has also expanded a partnership with climate solutions investor HASI to build and operate a 250 MW community solar portfolio.

Nexamp orders 1.5 GW of Heliene solar modules The modules will support the construction of about 400 new community solar projects.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.