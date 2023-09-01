Sunrise brief: Nexamp orders 1.5 GW of Heliene solar modules

Highway-side solar in three California counties can power 270,000 homes A report from Environment America and The Ray shows how the counties of Los Angeles, Ventura, and San Diego have 4,800 acres of suitable space to host nearly 1 GW of solar capacity.
FTC Solar unveils Sunops software to enhance solar plant performance By leveraging tracker analytics, Sunops software is designed to identify and diagnose issues across a solar site, providing actionable insights to help quickly resolve problems.
Summit Ridge Energy to develop six rooftop community solar projects in Maryland The company has also expanded a partnership with climate solutions investor HASI to build and operate a 250 MW community solar portfolio.
Nexamp orders 1.5 GW of Heliene solar modules The modules will support the construction of about 400 new community solar projects.
