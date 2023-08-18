Sunrise brief: NorSun developing 5 GW U.S. solar wafer facility, Meyer Burger in the wings

Texas attorney general: Counties cannot block solar development A county government in Northeast Texas has been attempting to block solar development, but the Texas attorney general said it does not have the power to enforce a ban.

NorSun developing 5 GW U.S. solar wafer facility, Meyer Burger in the wings The experienced Norwegian solar ingot and wafer manufacturer, is advancing plans for the construction of a 5 GW solar wafer factory in the U.S. Meyer Burger has stated that the two companies are communicating heavily on the topic, as the module manufacturer expects further expansion announcements.

Canadian Solar to deliver 1200 MWh of battery energy storage in Arizona The Papago energy storage project for APS will use Canadian Solar’s subsidiary’s e-Storage SolBank, a containerized, proprietary battery energy storage solution. Once operational, the project is expected to dispatch enough power for approximately 244,000 homes for four hours every day.

SolarEdge adds power control system to inverter for system oversizing Installers can avoid costly main panel upgrades due to updates to the company’s Home Hub and Wave inverters.

New study claims PV industry is neglecting overirradiance issues Overirradiance conditions may affect the operating performance of photovoltaic plants, the stability of the electrical grid, and the efficiency of inverters. A research team has warned these effects are currently not being given proper consideration by the solar industry.