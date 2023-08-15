Sunrise brief: Over 155 GW of U.S. solar manufacturing announced in one year 

Amogy eyes commercialization of zero-emission, ammonia-powered semi-truck The company’s ammonia-to-power technology could present a solution to decarbonize the heavy-duty trucking sector.

Over 155 GW of U.S. solar manufacturing announced in one year The U.S. has begun to reshore its energy supply chain one year after the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act.

Top five solar inverter vendors accounted for 71% of shipments in 2022 Global inverter shipments increased to 330 GWac with Huawei, Sungrow, Ginlong, Solis, Growatt and GoodWe named as the top vendors.

U.S. startup to produce perovskite glass for tandem modules Caelux secured series A funding to deploy perovskite glass that can be integrated with existing solar manufacturing processes to boost module efficiency.

Mitigating residential duck curve via solar pre-cooling Solar pre-cooling consists of using residential PV systems to run air conditioners to pre-cool residential and commercial buildings. It offers benefits in terms of mitigating low minimum demand in electricity networks, flattening the grid’s net demand profile, and reducing electricity bills.