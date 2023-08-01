Nextracker to deliver 3 GW of trackers to Leeward Renewable Energy

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), a Texas-based renewable energy developer and independent power producer, and Nextracker, a California-based utility-scale solar tracker specialist, signed a volume commitment agreement (VCA) for 3 GW of Nextracker’s NX Horizon smart solar tracking systems. The trackers will serve LRE solar projects under development and construction through 2027.

The agreement demonstrates the shared commitment by both companies to use domestically sourced materials as well as to create jobs in the renewable energy industry. Nextracker reports that much of the steel and electronics used in the supply of its systems are manufactured in factories the company commissioned over the past two years. For example, the company recently commissioned a manufacturing facility in Memphis, Tennessee where MSS Steel Tubes USA will manufacture low-carbon steel components for Nextracker. The tracker provider also manufactures domestic steel in Pennsylvania and Texas, all of which will be help support the fulfilment of LRE’s 3 GW order.

LRE owns and operates a portfolio of 25 wind, solar and energy storage facilities across the United States, totaling approximately 2.7 GW of generating capacity. The company reports that it has another 1.9 GW contracted and 20 GW under development and construction across 100 projects.

“We are pleased to expand our long-standing partnership with Nextracker, whose technology will enhance energy production at our facilities,” said Jason Allen, chief executive officer at LRE. “Nextracker is a domestic supplier with a strong track record of delivering systems on time, and our agreement allows LRE to significantly de-risk our supply chain and uphold our commitment to providing our customers with reliable energy to meet their needs and sustainability goals.”

Nextracker has delivered more than 75 GW of its NX Horizon smart solar tracking system. By adding the TrueCapture smart control systems Nextracker reports that energy production has been found to increase up to 6%. Further advantages include the ability to handle varied site terrain and changing weather conditions, which Nextracker reports is the result of its independent-row architecture and optimization in response to data collected from thousands of sensors across its built-in wireless network.

This is the second VCA agreement between LRE and Nextracker, further extending their strategic partnership.