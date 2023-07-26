Sunrise brief: Utility-scale solar and storage is on a roll across the U.S.

Utility-scale solar and storage project updates across the U.S. pv magazine USA provides a roundup of five utility-scale solar updates from Massachusetts to South Dakota.

The potential of pumped storage hydropower in Alaska A study conducted by researchers at Argonne and NREL found that renewable energy can lower the cost and emissions of electricity driven by the high cost of delivering diesel fuel to Alaska’s remote areas.

NY State provides additional $29 million for EV infrastructure and rebates As New York State passes the 150,000 passenger electric vehicle (EV) milestone, NY State Gov. Kathy Hochul announces an additional $29 million to fund EV infrastructure and rebates.

Vietnamese solar modules for U.S. projects Thornova announced that it has 1.5 GW of solar modules available for the U.S. market. The company also plans to open a U.S. manufacturing site in 2024 where it will produce both solar cells and modules that it says will qualify for domestic content adders.