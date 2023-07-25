Vietnamese solar modules for U.S. projects

Thornova Solar, the U.S. subsidiary of Sunova Solar Technology Company, announced that it is manufacturing solar modules in Vietnam, with 1.5 GW available for immediate shipment to the United States.
Thornova manufactures bifacial TOPCon and PERC solar modules for deployment on utility-scale, commercial and residential. The TOPCon modules feature n-type solar cells, with what the company reports is virtually no light-induced degradation (LID). The 156-cell bifacial, dual-glass modules can produce up to 615 W of clean power and have a temperature Coefficient of -0.30 %/C Pmax.
Thornova’s PERC modules are available in bifacial, dual-glass options, generating up to 560 W output. Thornova also has all-black modules available, with a maximum power output of 460 W.
According to the company, all of its modules are CSA-certified to UL standards. Furthermore, Thornova reports that it runs triple electroluminescence (EL) testing on modules to look for micro-cracks and modules are subjected to VDE, ammonia, sandblast, UV and PID testing. Thornova’s modules are also WRO-compliant to contain no components produced by forced labor, according to the company, and it says it strictly follows the SEIA Solar Supply Chain Traceability Protocol as well as the U.S. Tariff Act.
Thornova announced plans to open a U.S. manufacturing site in 2024 where it will produce both solar cells and modules that it says will qualify for domestic content adders. Thornova will attend RE+ in Las Vegas in September, and can be found in booth 2938.
