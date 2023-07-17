Sunrise brief: Texas curtailed 9% of solar generation in 2022

State climate policies that can make a difference Rocky Mountain Institute presents updated climate policy scorecards for 20 states, tracking progress to 2030.
The last net-metered project in Indiana A 1.3 MW, behind-the-meter solar project had to meet a six-month deadline in order for the project to be exempt from Indiana’s 2017 law that revoked net-metering.
Solar powers manufacturing of concrete utility poles The solar installation is enabling Valmont to create utility transmission and distribution poles at scale with lower greenhouse gas emissions.
How smart electrification can unlock the potential of solar PV Integration The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) explains how many smart electrification solutions are already available and ready for commercialization, with pioneering companies creating, trialing and deploying potentially transformative innovations.
Texas curtailed 9% of solar generation in 2022 Transmission and energy storage limitations are leading to wasted renewable energy.
Pegasus Solar introduces roof mount with integrated sealant The InstaFlash pre-installed sealant is designed for composite tile roofs
