Pegasus Solar introduces roof mount with integrated sealant

Pegasus Solar unveiled a new roof mount for solar installations on composite shingles called InstaFlash. The mount is pre-installed with a watertight sealant designed to address roof irregularities and seal any missed pilot holes, cracked shingles and shingle seams.

Pegasus Solar said the mount is designed to make it easy-to-install in a variety of composite roof configurations and weather conditions. The sealant instantly deploys when the mount is fastened to the roof, instantly creating a watertight seal. It seals any potential water ingress points under the entire footprint of the 4.6” wide base.

Kai Stephan, chief executive officer of Pegasus Solar said that InstaFlash is “new guy proof,” as it “virtually eliminates the potential for user-error.”

The non-hardening sealant is housed in a cage that contains where the sealant spreads when deployed, preventing any messes and directing the material to the point where it is needed. InstaFlash can be installed in freezing temperatures or extreme heat (0 F to 170 F) and can be installed in rain without leaks.

For sloped roofs it can be installed on composition shingle or rolled asphalt, and for flat roofs it can be mounted on modified bitumen or built-up roofs.

“When a fastener lands in the so-called ‘slot-canyon’ between shingles, water can pass under a rigid tape, mastic or rubber-type barrier,” said Kai Stephan, chief executive officer of Pegasus Solar. “We realized we needed a semi-liquid sealant to fully penetrate and seal this gap to eliminate any potential for leaks.”

The mount comes with a 25-year warranty, is IBC and CBC code compliant, and UL certified. Full specification sheet can be found here.

“We approached this design from a clean slate,” said Stephan. “The guiding principle was, ‘What are the toughest challenges for a comp roof mount, and how can we solve those challenges with a product that’s easy enough for the newest installer to master?’”

Pegasus Solar also provides rail systems, tile scissor mounts, tilt leg kits, tile replacements, conduit and accessory mounts, MLPE brackets, and wire management systems.