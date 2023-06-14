Sunrise brief: House to consider repeal of Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit

House to consider repeal of Investment Tax Credit and Production Tax Credit The U.S. House Ways and Means Committee scheduled consideration of the Build it in America Act, which smuggles in a repeal of two cornerstone renewable energy policies.

Green hydrogen market to grow six-fold to $1.4 trillion, said Deloitte By 2050, the practice of using renewable energy to electrolyze water and create hydrogen fuel may reach a global market of well over $1 trillion USD.

CubicPV receives $103 million commitment for U.S. wafer manufacturing Driven by incentives in the Inflation Reduction Act, CubicPV plans to establish 10 GW of conventional mono wafer manufacturing capacity in the United States. The wafers produced by the new facility could fill a void in the domestic supply chain as well as create 1,500 new direct jobs.

Brookfield Renewable to acquire Duke’s commercial renewable business Following the transaction, and a separate sale of its distributed generation business, Duke Energy will focus on regulated clean energy growth opportunities.

RFQ Alert: CT Green Bank seeks distributed energy, utility-scale solar proposals The Constitution State’s green bank is accepting proposals from vendors and service providers engaged in distributed generation resources such as solar photovoltaics (PV) and battery storage, as well as utility-scale solar, storage and offshore wind, among other areas.

NY senator submits unforced errors and propaganda in bad-faith clean energy bill Proposed legislation in the New York legislature aims to mandate that only wind and solar electricity sources can be used to manufacture “clean” wind, solar, and electric vehicles. The bill excludes nuclear and combustion-based energy sources.