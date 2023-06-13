RFQ Alert: CT Green Bank seeks distributed energy, utility-scale solar proposals

Greenskies Clean Focus completed the second of nine offsite solar systems planned for the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities (CSCU).

The Connecticut Green Bank launched a Request for Qualifications (RFQ) process to enlist a qualified vendors, including project development, consultants, technical services and engineers to provide the Green Bank with clean energy, environmental, and financial services.

Upon a successful demonstration with proposals, the Green Bank will designate vendors that have demonstrated capabilities in specific areas. For example, a vendor may be designated as having specialized capabilities for a particular type of service requested if it demonstrates that it possesses exceptionally scarce qualifications or experience, specialized equipment or facilities not readily available from other sources, or proprietary data or methods.

Proposals should identify specialized capabilities, supported by a justification as to why these attributes may be exceptionally scarce, specialized or proprietary. Candidates are permitted to team with partners (subcontractors) that they consider to have complementary expertise in the identified support areas.

The Green Bank is accepting RFQ proposals through June 30, 2023 at 11:59 pm Eastern, for the following service providers:

Energy generation– Distributed generation resources (DG) such as solar photovoltaics (PV), battery storage and fuel cells

Utility-scale resources – Solar PV, battery storage, offshore wind and power transmission and distribution.

Transportation – Alternative fuels, zero emission vehicles and vehicle-to-grid (V2G)

Environmental Infrastructure – Design and planning services in water solutions, waste and recycling, as well as nature-based solutions to climate resilience, including carbon offsets and ecosystems

Hydrogen – including generation, end uses and storage

Novel Solutions – new technology solutions either hardware or software focused

Climate Change Impact, Resilience & Adaptation Analysis – impacts of climate change in Connecticut and adaptation and resilience strategies, by quantitative or qualitative approach, as well as equity issues.

Other solutions the Green Bank will select include life-cycle assessment for clean technology services, macroeconomic analysis and modeling, energy use forecasting, environmental infrastructure and health impact support.

Proposal format

In addition to the link above, interested candidates can email RRP-Responses@ctgreenbank.com using the subject line: “Proposal for Technical Service Provider” for consideration in the RFQ process through June 30.

Proposals should be limited to 10-pages maximum and include an executive summary, including a general background, business overview, list of three client references, pending judgements or litigation, and relevant project descriptions.

The evaluation process will be judged based on completeness and consistency of the executive summary and documents. The Green Bank will review submissions based on relevant experience and qualifications, diversity of staff, management capability, adjacent state solutions provided, and availability and accessibility of staff assigned.

The Green Bank will issue final decisions on or around July 31, 2023 to successful candidates.

Formed by the Connecticut General Assembly in July 2011, the Connecticut Green Bank is the first U.S. statewide green bank. The state’s green bank supports Governor Ned Lamont and the state’s legislature’s energy strategy to achieve clean power goals while creating jobs and supporting local economic development.

In 2021, the Green Bank’s model was expanded to include new areas of environmental infrastructure, related to climate adaptation and resiliency, land conservation, parks and recreation, agriculture, water, waste and recycling, and environmental markets, including carbon offsets and ecosystem services.