How C&I owners are monetizing their solar arrays and transitioning to microgrids

Commercial and industrial (C&I) businesses across the U.S. are rethinking their approach to on-site energy management. Many who invested in solar arrays in the past are now discovering that those assets can do more than just reduce electricity bills—they can serve as the foundation for a more advanced, resilient, and financially optimized energy strategy.

This transformation is driven in part by the rising popularity of third-party ownership (TPO) models, which have become increasingly popular in the C&I solar sector. Under these arrangements, energy providers own, operate, and maintain solar and microgrid assets while customers benefit from cost savings and energy reliability through long-term service agreements. As a result, many C&I facility owners are choosing to monetize their legacy solar assets by selling them to experienced developers, which unlocks upfront capital that can be reinvested in core business operations, facility upgrades, or growth initiatives.

At the same time, these owners are retaining the benefits of on-site energy by transitioning to an Energy-as-a-Service (EaaS) model—an increasingly attractive alternative to direct ownership. EaaS eliminates the capital requirements and operational burdens associated with owning energy infrastructure, while still providing access to clean, cost-effective, and resilient power.

The rising cost of ownership

While solar has delivered meaningful long-term value for many C&I facilities, the cost and complexity of maintaining aging systems is often underestimated. According to the National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), operations and maintenance (O&M) for solar systems can range from $15 to $25 per kilowatt per year. As equipment ages, performance can degrade, warranties may expire, and unplanned repair costs can mount.

By transferring ownership to a third-party energy provider, C&I owners not only avoid these escalating costs—they gain a partner with the technical expertise, financial strength, and performance incentives to optimize the long-term output of the system.

From solar arrays to intelligent microgrids

Forward-looking facility owners aren’t just selling their solar arrays—they’re upgrading them. By integrating additional distributed energy resources (DERs) such as battery energy storage systems, dispatchable generators, and intelligent controls, these systems become full-fledged microgrids capable of delivering far more than just solar power. A microgrid operates both in parallel with and independently from the utility grid, providing a self-contained, highly resilient energy system that can seamlessly shift modes in response to market conditions or outages.

In a world of increasingly frequent extreme weather events and grid instability, this added flexibility has become essential—not just for critical facilities, but for a growing range of C&I operations that depend on reliability, power quality, and reduced costs.

Why C&I owners are embracing microgrids-as-a-service

Immediate and Long-Term Financial Value

Selling a solar array provides immediate liquidity, which can be redirected toward strategic initiatives. Meanwhile, EaaS allows the customer to purchase power at rates typically below those charged by the utility. In certain markets, businesses may also capture added value by exporting surplus power to the grid or participating in utility-sponsored demand response and ancillary services programs. Enhanced Reliability and Resilience

By incorporating energy storage and dispatchable generation, microgrids provide a reliable buffer against utility outages and power quality issues. Intelligent control systems dynamically optimize how and when to draw from solar, batteries, or backup generators, ensuring that critical loads are always protected and that energy is used in the most cost-effective way possible. In the event of a grid failure, the system can “island” and continue powering the facility while “off grid”. Risk Transfer and Operational Focus

Perhaps the most underappreciated benefit of the EaaS model is risk transfer. Under a long-term service agreement, the provider assumes full responsibility for asset performance, regulatory compliance, upgrades, and maintenance. The customer, in turn, avoids navigating evolving utility rate structures, supply chain uncertainties, or complex repair cycles. This allows businesses to remain focused on their core mission—not the intricacies of energy management. Customized, Site-Specific Energy Solutions

No two facilities are alike, and neither are their energy needs. Microgrids are designed to meet the unique load profile, resilience requirements, and infrastructure constraints of each site. Solutions are tailored to the building’s existing energy assets and operational priorities, with flexible DER combinations that may include right-sized battery systems, natural gas or propane generators, and, in some cases, fuel cells to provide clean backup power. This level of customization ensures optimal performance and maximum return on investment.

A strategic moment for action

As the grid continues to age and extreme weather becomes more frequent, energy reliability is no longer just an operational concern—it’s a competitive advantage. Businesses that depend on consistent uptime, cost control, and environmental performance are increasingly turning to microgrids not just to meet their current needs, but to future-proof their operations.

C&I owners who installed solar in years past are now sitting on valuable—but underutilized—assets. With the right partner, these arrays can become the foundation of a sophisticated, resilient microgrid that delivers financial returns, energy security, and long-term operational simplicity.

Now is the time to reimagine how energy can serve your enterprise—not just power it.

Kirk Edelman is CEO of SolMicroGrid, a developer and operator of solar-enabled microgrid systems, offering energy resiliency and efficiency to commercial and industrial customers.

The views and opinions expressed in this article are the author’s own, and do not necessarily reflect those held by pv magazine.