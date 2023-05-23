Sunrise brief: CAISO transmission plan to support 17 GW of solar within a decade

CAISO transmission plan to support 17 GW of solar within a decade The California grid operator said that interconnection requests for projects in the zones specified in its transmission plan would receive priority in its interconnection study process
Planned neighborhood is all-electric, solar-powered, and storm-resilient Vermont Governor Phil Scott and Senator Peter Welch attended the groundbreaking for a new microgrid neighborhood in South Burlington that will have solar on every home and an EV charger in every garage.
Community solar collective to deploy 500 MW of projects on farmland Aggreko Energy Transition Solutions will be the capital partner to the Farmers Powering Communities collective that plans to build out community solar projects over the next decade on rural farmland.
Rooftop solar installed on California new construction mutlifamily housing The Michaels Organization is expected to cover 20% of its electricity needs with the rooftop solar arrays.
Graded industrial solar project shows advantages for brownfield solar development Shaw Industries, a building products company, is developing an industrial solar project on a steep slope grade at a carpet tile manufacturing facility in Adairsville, Ga. The project incorporates brownfield capping and artificial membrane technologies designed for landfill solar use.
RFP Alert: PG&E seeks 176 MW of front-of-the-meter solar The California utility issued a request for offers to procure projects between 500 kW and 20 MW of capacity.
