RFP Alert: PG&E seeks 176 MW of front-of-the-meter solar

California utility Pacific Gas & Electric (PG&E) has issued a request for offers (RFO) for solar projects sized between 500 kW and 20 MW, seeking a total of 176.15 MW of capacity.

The RFO is issued as part of the utility’s Green Tariff Shared Renewables (GTSR) program, which aims to procure front-of-the-meter solar projects. The GTSR program includes two sister programs, Solar Choice and Regional Renewable Choice.

Solar Choice projects have a deadline of December 31, 2024 to reach commercial operations, and Regional Renewable Choice projects must be activated within 36 months of contract execution. The projects will be built in various locations across the utility’s service area and will contribute to the growth of each program.

The Solar Choice program offers customers a pathway to adopt solar without installing rooftop arrays. Through the program, customers can purchase either 50% or 100% of their electricity from projects located in Central and Northern California. An online map displays the locations and specifications of each project that contributed to the program, and it will be updated as the new projects begin development and are activated.

The Regional Renewable Choice program offers customers the opportunity to subscribe to renewable generation from a community-based project within PG&E service area. It was launched by Senate Bill 43, enacted in 2015, which mandated expanded access to renewable resources. The transaction structure is comprised of a customer-developer agreement, a customer energy statement credit, and a power purchase agreement. Program-specific requirements for developers can be found here.

Offers for the two RFOs are due by June 16, 2023. PG&E said it anticipates executing agreements and seeking approval from the California Public Utilities Commission this summer. More information on PG&E wholesale electric power procurement efforts can be found here.