Sunrise brief: NEM 3.0 sparks the growing potential of virtual power plants 

NEM 3.0 sparks the growing potential of virtual power plants Exploring California’s energy transition with the help of alternative battery technologies.

Fold-out NASA satellite solar array undergoes successful test deployment The NASA/NOAA satellite, part of the GOES-R series, operated as-expected in its terrestrial test, making it one step closer to launch.

Solar-plus-storage microgrids to be deployed in four Bay Area cities The 3.1 MW solar and 6.2 MWh battery microgrid portfolio will provide energy resilience as part of the Resilient Municipal Critical Facilities program.

OCI Solar enhances solar training program in San Antonio The solar company teamed up with St. Philip’s College, Project Quest, and the San Antonio Area Foundation to establish SolarJobs SA, an education and workforce initiative designed to help prepare students for careers in the renewable energy industry.

New Jersey warehouse owner deploys 556 kW rooftop solar using local workforce The project’s development utilized locally trained solar installers from the STEP-UP group in Edison, N.J.

Machine learning method to identify residential PV adopters, reduce soft costs Researchers have defined a new machine learning-based methodology that reportedly reduces customer acquisition costs by about 15% or $0.07/Watt. It is based on an adapted version of the XGBoost algorithm and considers factors such as summer bills, household income, and homeowner’s age, among others.