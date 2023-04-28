Sunrise brief: California proposes income-based fixed electricity charges

California proposes income-based fixed electricity charges California is looking to implement fixed monthly charges on utility bills. How does this affect residential solar?

A new era for solar energy? Not without tackling these challenges first Supply chain, tariffs, workforce, permitting and interconnection, and energy equity issues surround the rapid buildout of solar energy in the U.S.

Robotic solar pile driver three times faster than humans Built Robotics’ RPD 35 is an autonomous robotic pile driving system that the company claims is three to five times faster than manual pile driving.

Nevados all-terrain solar trackers chosen for three Virginia solar farms Energix Partners signs long-term supply agreement with Nevados, seeking to improve erosion controls and operations of solar assets.

Shoals Technologies and Brookfield Renewable launch EV charging-as-a-service The above-ground, turnkey solution for EV charging infrastructure eliminates large up-front payments and enables streamlined project deployment.

Nonprofit receives renewed commitment from Bank of America for solar fellowship To date, Bank of America has provided $2.2 million in total funding to Grid Alternatives and has supported 200 fellows in their career advancement.

Sunnova doubles customer count in Q1 2023 The solar and energy-as-a-service company recorded more than 5,000 of new customers in Puerto Rico, representing its second highest market after California, where it added 5,512 new customers.