Sunrise brief: U.S. warehouses can host enough solar to power nearly 20 million homes 

U.S. warehouses can host enough solar to power nearly 20 million homes A report from two environmental groups shows how the roofs of warehouses and distribution centers offer 16.4 billion square feet of installation planes.

Montana city flips switch on 545 kW municipal solar facility At a “flip the switch” event held in Missoula this week, officials christened a 545 kW municipal solar project, which Ameresco will maintain under a 25-year solar energy agreement which had zero upfront cost to the municipality, the companies said.

Hardware giant Lowe’s plans solar on 174 rooftops in three states Rooftop solar arrays of more than 133 MW are to be completed in partnership with DSD Renewables, Greenskies Clean Focus and Infiniti Energy, helping Lowe’s to reach sustainability goal of 50% renewable energy for its facilities by 2030.

Solar microgrid water system brings water to where it’s needed GivePower engineers make use of SolarAnywhere’s solar resource data to design custom solar-powered desalinization systems for remote locations.

Puerto Rico moves into seventh place for residential solar per capita Luma Energy supports more than 54,000 customer connections in its 21 months as grid operator.

Groundbreaking on solar EV charging carport for Colorado tech park Namaste Solar is installing the 1.7 MW solar parking canopy for geospatial information systems provider Trimble.

Invested in our planet: Financing the clean energy transition As Earth Day approaches, Johannes Rittershausen, co-founder & chief executive officer of Convergent Energy and Power discusses investment in the energy transition.

Con Edison sustainability report highlights 3 GW of renewables deployments The utility’s 2022 report highlights milestones the New York company is making to procure distributed solar, storage, energy storage resources, EV charging and heat pumps in the coming decade, as it strives to become fully net zero by 2040.