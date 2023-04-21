Groundbreaking on solar EV charging carport for Colorado tech park

A tech park in Westminster, Colo. will soon be home to a 1.7 MW solar project. Of the 1.7 MW, 660 kW will be mounted on a raised solar array that provides shaded parking space below. Electric vehicle charging ports will be integrated with the array.

Trimble, an industrial technology company serving architecture, engineering and construction services and geographic information systems markets, commissioned Namaste Solar to build the project, which recently commenced construction.

The 4.4-acre project will house 170 parking spots and 49 electric vehicle charging stations. The array is estimated to produce 2.57 million kWh of electricity per year, equivalent to burning 3,500 barrels of oil per year. It will also reduce strain on the grid by minimizing Trimble’s reliance on the grid during times of peak demand.

Trimble has committed to reducing its Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions, including emissions from the company’s facilities and vehicles, by 50% by 2030 from a 2019 baseline. It also targets 100% annual renewable energy sourcing by 2025. The two-building campus, which reportedly was built using Trimble’s advanced construction technologies, is LEED Gold and Silver certified.

Several of Trimble’s machines will be used for the installation, including robotic stations for surveying site layout and machine control for pile driving.

“We are committed to pursuing innovative renewable energy solutions in terms of their environmental benefit,” said Rob Painter, chief executive officer, Trimble. “This includes on-site generation of renewable energy from solar, which we are implementing or pursuing across a number of our global sites. Our goal for these projects is to generate our own renewable energy, and when possible, provide any excess energy production to the local electricity grid.”

Installer Namaste Solar is headquartered in Boulder, Colo., and is employee-owned, founded in 2005. The company has developed over 11,500 solar installations to date.

“We applaud Trimble’s commitment to reducing its carbon footprint by investing in clean renewable solar energy,” said Rachel Mountain, co-owner and director of commercial and industrial sales at Namaste Solar. “Not only does this project advance Trimble’s clean energy goals, but it will also drive local economic growth and support over 50 good-paying green jobs in our community.”