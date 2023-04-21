Hardware giant Lowe’s plans solar on 174 rooftops in three states

On the way toward meeting its sustainability goals, home improvement retailer Lowe’s announced additional solar installations on what will be a total of 174 stores and distribution centers nationwide, including 20 sites currently in operation. Once installation is completed, the solar panels will provide approximately 90% of on-site energy usage at each store location in California, New Jersey and Illinois.

DSD Renewables, a New York-based commercial and industrial solar developer, is installing 85.3 MW of solar on top of 55 Lowe’s stores in California (42.17 MW) and 36 stores and three distribution centers in Illinois (43.13 MW). These projects are expected to generate 123.6 GWh per year of clean power.

Greenskies Clean Focus, a Connecticut-based commercial, municipal and utility-scale developer, will install rooftop systems at 52 Lowe’s retail stores and two distribution centers in California. The initial production for the combined 48 MW portfolio is projected at 76 GWh per year, providing 90% of the energy usage at each location.

Infiniti Energy, a New Jersey-based solar power developer and independent power producer, has installed solar on 20 Lowe’s stores in New Jersey to date, totalling 22.9 MW. Brought online last August, they have produced an average 11 GWh. Infiniti plans to complete installations at six additional Lowe’s stores this year.

This investment in rooftop solar continues Lowe’s recent sustainability progress, including achieving its 2025 goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 40%, relative to 2016 emissions levels. In addition, the installations will help Lowe’s reduce its operational emissions and reach its goal of having its operations powered with 50% renewable energy by 2030.

“At Lowe’s, we are focused on operating responsibly and reducing our impact on the environment,” said Chris Cassell, vice president of corporate sustainability at Lowe’s. “Investing in renewable energy lowers operating costs and is an important step in reducing emissions associated with our stores and distribution centers. This initial rooftop solar portfolio is one example of the collaboration we seek with partners as we work toward our long-term and interim net-zero goals.”