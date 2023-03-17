Sunrise brief: Solar grazing methods and more at Solar Farm Summit

Also on the rise: The reshoring of American solar manufacturing has begun. Job moves in clean tech. And more.

Image: Silicon Ranch Corp.

Share

The reshoring of American solar manufacturing has begun  SEIA’s white paper on solar and storage manufacturing includes an interactive map showing that the momentum has begun for a transformational buildout of domestic solar and storage manufacturing.

People on the move: Grenergy Renovables, Orsted, Clean Slate Solar and more  Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

Solar grazing methods a centerpiece of inaugural agrivoltaics conference  The first U.S. agrivoltaics conference took place March 14 to 15, 2023 in Rosemont, Illinois, as sheep grazers sat amongst seed vendors and community solar project developers. On the first day of the conference, the Solar Farm Summit recorded 460 attendees, while speaking to pv magazine USA, executive producer Dan French said the number is likely above 500 strong. 

Considerations for a successful financial analysis & solar module purchase Do the lowest-cost modules always deliver the highest project value?

Lightstar partners with farming conservation group to unlock agrivoltaics A Boston-based solar developer with 208 MW of active projects is partnering with the American Farmland Trust to preserve rural farmland for agriculture and community solar development co-located on farmland, also known as Agrivoltaics.

Clean electricity to reach as high as 90% by 2030 A U.S. DOE report analyzing recent policy changes said carbon emissions-free energy will represent 71% to 90% of the nation’s generation mix.

Solving the battery supply chain’s structural deficit Greg Pitt, vice president of battery materials, Worley offers his vision to address the battery supply chain’s structural deficit by expanding U.S. production in new and creative ways.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.