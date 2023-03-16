People on the move: Grenergy Renovables, Orsted, Clean Slate Solar and more.

The International Code Council recently welcomed Ramiro Mata, who will lead Plumbing, Mechanical, and Fuel Gas standards development and Rick Bluntzer, who will support Government Relations in the adoption of codes, standards and services.
Grenergy Renovables announced that Juan Mayoral will be starting in a new position as vice president operations & energy storage, and will be in charge of developing the BESS division of Grenergy in the U.S. Previously, Mayoral was president and CEO of Sofos Energia, where he spent over 16 years prior to the Spanish solar developer’s October 2021 sale to Engie SA, and before that held senior roles at ANPER, Ciena and UNEF Unión Española Fotovoltaica.
Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:
Steven Ondishin started a new position as VP of development at VC Renewables.
Mark Dylan Crowl started a new position as director, development at Orsted.
Patrick McNamara started a new position as co-founder and managing partner
at Clean Slate Solar.
Celebrating 10 Years as North America’s leading renewable energy executive search and staffing firm.
Market Analytics Director/Manager/Analyst | New York, NY
- Analyzing ISO data including LMPs, transmission constraints, loads, topology changes, and generation make ups
- Recommending transmission lines and substations for siting of solar and/or energy storage resources
- Evaluating software offerings from data providers
- Development of analysis programs to accomplish job goals in software of choice
- Stay informed on ISO (MISO/PJM/SPP/NYISO/ERCOT/etc.) interconnection rules and regulations
- Support continuous improvement of key development principles as well as identifying new opportunities to improve project execution and operational efficiencies.
- Assist Renewable energy site identification and assessment.
Education
- Undergraduate degree in Engineering, Business, Mathematics, or related field.
- Graduate Degree is considered a plus
Experience
- Minimum 5 years of experience in the power industry
- Experience with economic dispatch, FTRs, congestion, etc.
- Knowledge different power market products including energy, ancillaries, and capacity.
- Experience with economic modeling a plus
- Experience with Power Purchase Agreements a plus
- Experience dealing with Federal, State, and local regulators, agencies, and regulatory processes.
- Knowledge of renewable technologies and energy storage.
- Knowledge of MS Office, including Project, Word, Excel and document management systems.
- Familiarity with economic modeling software is a plus
Apply here.
Referral program: Did you know EnergeiaWorks has a referral program? Here’s how it works. You send us a qualified professional in the clean energy industry, we review the candidate, and if a candidate is placed, you receive a $1,000 check and an @energeiaworks solar backpack.
Send a DM or email at referral@energeiaworks.com
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.