People on the move: Grenergy Renovables, Orsted, Clean Slate Solar and more.

The International Code Council recently welcomed Ramiro Mata, who will lead Plumbing, Mechanical, and Fuel Gas standards development and Rick Bluntzer, who will support Government Relations in the adoption of codes, standards and services.

Grenergy Renovables announced that Juan Mayoral will be starting in a new position as vice president operations & energy storage, and will be in charge of developing the BESS division of Grenergy in the U.S. Previously, Mayoral was president and CEO of Sofos Energia, where he spent over 16 years prior to the Spanish solar developer’s October 2021 sale to Engie SA, and before that held senior roles at ANPER, Ciena and UNEF Unión Española Fotovoltaica.

Additional job moves provided by EnergeiaWorks:

Steven Ondishin started a new position as VP of development at VC Renewables.

Mark Dylan Crowl started a new position as director, development at Orsted.

Patrick McNamara started a new position as co-founder and managing partner

at Clean Slate Solar.

Market Analytics Director/Manager/Analyst | New York, NY

Analyzing ISO data including LMPs, transmission constraints, loads, topology changes, and generation make ups

Recommending transmission lines and substations for siting of solar and/or energy storage resources

Evaluating software offerings from data providers

Development of analysis programs to accomplish job goals in software of choice

Stay informed on ISO (MISO/PJM/SPP/NYISO/ERCOT/etc.) interconnection rules and regulations

Support continuous improvement of key development principles as well as identifying new opportunities to improve project execution and operational efficiencies.

Assist Renewable energy site identification and assessment. This position will be a key part of the project origination and development teams. In this role, you will help analyze power market data, policy, and transmission data to help site solar and energy storage projects. This position will utilize a variety of data sources including ISO, OASIS, EIA, and subscribed datasets to help with siting and evaluation of sites.Key Accountabilities and Duties Education Undergraduate degree in Engineering, Business, Mathematics, or related field.

Graduate Degree is considered a plus Experience Minimum 5 years of experience in the power industry

Experience with economic dispatch, FTRs, congestion, etc.

Knowledge different power market products including energy, ancillaries, and capacity.

Experience with economic modeling a plus

Experience with Power Purchase Agreements a plus

Experience dealing with Federal, State, and local regulators, agencies, and regulatory processes.

Knowledge of renewable technologies and energy storage.

Knowledge of MS Office, including Project, Word, Excel and document management systems.

Knowledge of MS Office, including Project, Word, Excel and document management systems.

Familiarity with economic modeling software is a plus