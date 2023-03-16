Sunrise brief: Nearly 40% of the U.S. could qualify for energy community tax adder

Technology toolkit: Solar siting, permitting and land use

pv magazine USA connected with the founders of Transect and Paces AI, both of which provide tools to enable automated permitting, due diligence and siting solutions for the community solar and distributed generation project development market, as well as utility and grid stakeholders.

Puerto Rico’s first cooperatively managed microgrid to use Rivian EV batteries

The microgrid will be commissioned by Casa Pueblo in partnership with the Honnold Foundation.

A moral trilemma for U.S. solar procurement

U.S. solar was disrupted in 2022, with module seizures delaying projects due to strict laws designed to stamp out alleged forced labor practices in sections of the Chinese PV industry. However, it remains to be seen whether seizures affected such alleged practices.

The world’s largest solar panel manufacturer is coming to Ohio

LONGi Solar is combining forces with solar developer Invenergy to build a 5 GW/year solar module manufacturing facility in Pataskala, Ohio.

Do large-scale photovoltaic projects impact nearby home sales prices?

Berkeley Lab examines potential negative impacts of large-scale PV projects on nearby home sale prices across six states.

50 states of solar incentives: Missouri

Missouri has made headway for community solar to come online, while its utility solar market has over 613 MW of advanced construction projects due to enter commercial operations through 2025.

Scheduled home charging of EVs could expand EV hosting capacity

Scheduled home charging of EVs reduces the cost for hosting more electric vehicles on a utility’s distribution circuit, according to a national laboratory analysis.

U.S. energy storage capacity to increase nearly 6x in five years

Through 2027, the U.S. is expected to add 75 GW of battery energy storage across all sectors, said Wood Mackenzie and American Clean Power Association.

Can the U.S. fill its domestic solar supply chain gaps?

Developments in the U.S. solar marketplace are leaving many wondering if manufacturing will ramp up fast enough to meet demand. Anne Fischer considers potential supply chain gaps that could leave the country dependent on imports.

Generac introduces off-grid portable solar panel

The 100 W panel is made for pairing with the company’s portable battery power stations.

Nearly 40% of the U.S. could qualify for the energy community tax credits

LandGate’s PowerData tool maps out the substantial opportunities for solar development possible under the Inflation Reduction Act’s tax credit for energy communities.