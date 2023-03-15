Generac introduces off-grid portable solar panel

Generac Power Systems unveiled the GS100, a 100 W solar panel designed to be paired with the company’s off-grid portable power stations.

Each 100 W panel is designed with a tri-fold configuration with built-in kickstands for easy set-up and portability. The units are waterproof, dust proof, and chemical resistant, said Generac. The 100 W panel is currently priced at $299.00 MSRP.

“Pairing our portable power station with the new GS100 Solar Panel provides an ideal energy solution for off-grid camping, adventuring, or any activity that requires true energy independence, as it fully recharges with only the sun,” said Kyle Raabe, president of consumer power, Generac.

Specifications include:

Peak Charging Watts (+/- 5 W): 100 W

Operating Voltage: 20.1 V

Open Circuit Voltage: 24.2 V

IP Rating: IP67

Unit Dimensions (folded): 15.5 in x 24.5 in x 1.5 in

Unit dimensions (unfolded): 24.5 in x 46.8 in x 0.5 in

Unit Weight: 9.7 lbs

Shipping Weight: 11.9 lbs

The panel is compatible with the GB1000 and GB2000 portable power stations and is packaged with a cable for connecting with Generac devices. Up to four panels can be connected in parallel, offering up to 400 W of solar charging power.

The GB1000 power bank can charge from 0% to 80% in 2.1 hours from a wall output and supports charging from solar, car outputs, and generators. It features AC and 12V DC outlets, USB ports and a 15W wireless charging pad for use with compatible devices.

Generac also introduced charge enhancers for its two portable battery power stations, including 200 W and 450 W options. The 200 W option can increase charge times by 25%, while the 450 W option, compatible with the GB2000, offers 50% faster charge times, said Generac. The charge enhancers are priced at $99.50 to $139.00 MSRP.

Solar business activity

Generac, known for its residential backup generator offerings, is increasingly entering the solar market with new products and services.

In January, it announced the introduction of a residential electric vehicle charger. The 48A / 11.5kW Generac EV charger is a Level 2 home charger, which Generac said is capable of charging a car battery in as little as four to six hours, depending on the car battery’s capacity and charge need. The unit’s J1772 connector is out-of-the-box compatible with nearly all EVs on the market today. The charger’s NEMA-4 enclosure makes the unit rated for both indoor and outdoor residential installation.

In August 2022, Generac announced its Grid Services division entered an agreement with Arizona Public Service (APS), to deliver additional grid capacity from residential battery storage systems. APS serves 1.3 million homes and businesses across the state. Demand management and response is particularly important in Arizona, where extreme heat leads to air conditioning usage, thereby leading to high peak demand. Distributed battery energy storage is hailed for its ability to more efficiently distribute power, leading to a reduced need for reserve generation and transmission resources.

Generac will dispatch its scalable PWRcell batteries, which range from 3 battery modules for up to 9 kWh of capacity and 4.5 kW output, to a 6-module configuration providing up to 18 kWh of capacity and 9 kW output. Under the partnership, Generac will aggregate residential energy from PWRcell batteries over a five-year term starting in January 2023. The aggregated energy will support both system-wide capacity via demand response events, as well as locational capacity on target system feeders. The network of batteries may also be able to provide additional services to the grid when otherwise available.