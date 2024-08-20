Startup Enteligent secures $6 million to scale solar EV charging

Enteligent, a startup offering solar-powered DC-to-DC chargers for electric vehicles, announced it has raised $6 million in capital from investors to scale commercialization of its products.

The recent funds bring Enteligent’s capital raise to $19 million since 2021. The funding round was led by Taronga Ventures, a global technology investor in real estate and infrastructure.

Funds will primarily be used to scale commercialization of the company’s DC-based solar optimization solutions. This includes the company’s signature technology, the TLCEV DC-to-DC bidirectional electric vehicle charger. Enteligent said its product is the first EV charger to be powered directly by DC-source electricity.

The startup has already secured orders for its technology. The company is supplying its long-dwell-time 25kW DC-to-DC EV charger to a large logistics company to power its newly electrified delivery fleet.

Enteligent said that traditional fleet charging infrastructure uses AC Level 2 chargers that require significant engineering planning, long permitting wait times, and high costs. Furthermore, AC charging relies on the vehicle’s onboard AC/DC converter to charge its DC battery, which wastes 10% to 20% of the energy through conversion losses and is often limited to charge rates of 9.6 kW or less.

The company said its direct DC product leans on the inherent efficiency and reliability of DC technology. It avoids the energy conversion losses and equipment costs associated with converting solar energy from DC to AC and back again, which reduces overall expenses and makes clean energy more effective and affordable.

Entligent also manufactures solar rapid shutdown devices, module level power electronics, and other solar balance of systems components.

“Enteligent’s technology sets a new standard in maximizing solar energy efficiency,” said Jonathan Hannam, managing partner at Taronga Ventures. “Their holistic approach to solar power optimization offers practical solutions with real-world applications that meet the needs of global real asset owners and operators. Together, we can significantly advance decarbonization efforts for real assets.”