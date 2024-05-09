Enteligent taking pre-orders for DC-to-DC solar-powered EV charger

The Enteligent DC-to-DC solar EV charger that debuted at Intersolar North America 2023 is now available for order.

The hybrid bi-directional EV charger, model TLCEV T1 EVSE, can supply 12.5 kW of fast DC charging, charging two times faster than AC Level 2 EV chargers, the company reports.

The TLCEV T1 12.5 kW DC Charger, according to Enteligent, results in up to 20% energy savings compared to traditional chargers, which are usually AC-to-DC. Because the power does not have to be converted with DC-to-DC, there is no lost energy and a longer charging time.

When integrated with a solar canopy or carport, Enteligent’s solar charger can offset additional energy costs, the company reports. The EV chargers do not rely on the grid, and therefore, do not require lengthy permitting processes and avoid complicated grid integration.

“If you’re charging your EV at night, you’re not using clean energy. Most EV owners plug in at night when peak demand is provided by fossil fuels,” said Enteligent co-founder and CEO Sean Burke. “Enteligent’s solution offers convenient EV charging, so EV drivers can shift to daytime charging directly from solar panels and top up for free while the sun shines. The TLCEV chargers simply connect to a solar canopy anywhere and generate clean power.”

Powered directly from the sun, the TLCEV T1 charger’s design can integrate EV charging into solar canopies and carports, the company reports.

The direct DC-coupled charging provides NACS & CCS-1 options for consumers, making clean solar widely accessible.

The charger’s early-bird pricing is set at $2249. until May 31, 2024, with a $250 deposit required for pre-order. Enteligent told pv magazine USA that the units are expected to be available during the third quarter this year.

FAQs are available here.