Longi announces 27.30% efficiency for heterojunction back contact solar cell

From pv magazine Global

Chinese solar module manufacturer Longi has achieved a power conversion efficiency of 27.30% for an HBC solar cell. Germany’s Institute for Solar Energy Research (ISFH) has confirmed the result.

The new efficiency record beats the previous world record of 27.09%, which was also set by Longi at the end of last year.

At the time, Longi said the result was enabled through a new laser graphical process that costs less than conventional high-cost photolithography processes.

“This substitution has effectively reduced the cost of the BC cell,” the company said in a statement, noting that the HBC architecture also minimizes the reliance on traditional indium-based transparent conductive oxide (ITO). “This breakthrough has propelled the commercialization of HBC solar cells, featuring independent intellectual property and cost-effectiveness.”

In early November, Longi announced a power conversion efficiency of 33.9% for a perovskite-silicon tandem solar cell.

It claimed the world’s highest efficiency for silicon cells in November 2022, with a 26.81% efficiency rating for an unspecified heterojunction solar cell.