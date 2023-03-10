Sunrise brief: Volatile electricity markets should give solar financial modelers pause

Maxeon posts Q4 2022 revenue beat, increased shipments, stock up 44% Maxeon module shipments of 734 MW were above ROTH MKM Partners’ estimate of 699 MW, and a 27.2% improvement over 577 MW shipped in Q4 2021.

Tariff investigation, equipment detainments lead to 16% drop in new solar capacity in 2022 U.S. Solar Market Insight 2022 Year in Review reports a drop in solar growth due to anti-circumvention tariffs and UFLPA; however, the long-term forecast sees the U.S. solar industry as a pillar of the energy transition, expecting a 60 to 70 GW annual market toward the end of the outlook.

Domestic content, energy communities and tax equity among top ACORE Policy themes Speaking at the ACORE 2023 Policy Forum, three renewable energy executives and an industry banker shared their prognostications for how soon we should expect to see tax credit and equity transferability occur, as well as a wishlist of IRA policy items that they hope to hear guidance on this year.

Volatile electricity markets should give solar financial modelers pause While electricity pricing continues to rise due to natural gas pricing in 2022, some locations are starting to see pricing fall, implying that base electricity pricing and escalators in financial models may be out of touch with reality.

50 states of solar incentives: Iowa Iowa has made headway in its adoption of solar since 2020 when its utility-scale market took off. Wind energy continues to dominate the generation mix in the state.

PJM projects 48 to 94 GW of renewables will be built in the grid region by 2030 The utility’s projected 5% “completion rate” for projects in its interconnection queue was questioned by executives at the renewables trade group ACORE and the consultancy GridLab.

TOPCon shingle solar cell achieves 22.0% efficiency via thermal laser separation Scientists from Germany’s Fraunhofer ISE and US panel maker Solaria have applied thermal laser separation and post-metallization passivated edge technology to tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) cell production. They have developed shingle PV devices that are more efficient than cells built with conventional laser scribing and mechanical cleaving methods.

Silfab Solar raises $125 million for U.S. cell and module manufacturing The North American module manufacturer announced a second investment round from ARC Financial Corp.