Sunrise brief: Lasers, gloves, trees, and more on the floor at RE+ Northeast 

Lasers, gloves, trees, and more on the floor at RE+ Northeast A growing solar power gathering in the New England winter filled the rooms at the Westin Seaport convention center, demonstrating a strong demand for networking and knowledge.

Where renewable energy policies are working in 2023 The 2023 Community Power Scorecard developed by the Institute for Local Self-Reliance gave failing grades to 13 states for failure to advance energy and for creating barriers to local economic development through renewable power.

Net-metered industrial solar developer receives equity investment Austin, Texas-based Industrial Solar was formed in 2021 to install grid-scale solar projects that alleviate high demand charges levied on industrial companies across Texas using a net-metered industrial solar system.

Municipal franchise agreements could drive up to 911 TWh of renewable energy Electric franchise agreements between municipalities and utilities offer a direct pathway for cities to achieve their clean energy and decarbonization goals across 30 states, according to NREL.

Lightsource bp expands First Solar module supply plan to 8.3 GW The developer ordered 4 GW of U.S.-made thin-film solar panels, adding to the 4.3 GW ordered in 2021.

Avangrid activates the largest solar project in Washington State The company achieved commercial operations on the 150 MW solar facility, supplying electricity to Puget Sound Energy. Plus, Avangrid reports 2022 financial performance.

Illinois hospital network signs up for community solar A multi-hospital network in Carbondale, Ill., signed up for long-term community solar agreements with three Nexamp projects in Illinois providing about 6.5 MW apiece.