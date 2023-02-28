Lasers, gloves, trees, and more on the floor at RE+ Northeast

The Westin Hotel Seaport Convention Center in Boston, Mass. was packed with over 3,000 solar power enthusiasts looking for new knowledge and connections at the RE+ Northeast winter show. People were shaking hands in the lobby, learning at the educational sessions, enjoying drinks in the Irish pub, and making deals anywhere a free space could be found. Over 150 exhibitors were on the show floor this year. Here’s what we found:

Pest protection

BCA Laser Systems was onsite with their bird control gear. BCA makes a green laser unit that continually, and automatically clears birds from solar systems. After monitoring and learning where birds tend to be located, the unit flashes the birds with an expanded laser beam to scare them off. In our prior coverage, we noted that the manufacturer guarantees 70% fewer birds. Research the company provides suggests that in ideal situations, the device can reduce bird presence by 99%. The units are priced around the $20,000 range, according to a video released by the group.



Impact resistant gloves

Superior Gloves had a booth on the floor with at least fifteen unique gloves on the table. The company has dozens of products, including a list of gloves that are designed to protect against specific hazards. The list of twelve hazards include impact – as shown in the picture above, with a thick rubber backing that is ANSI / ISEA rated against impact, cuts, abrasion, and puncture.

Got trees?

Williams Forestry has placed hundreds of millions of trees across the Central and Eastern United States, and plants eight million new seedlings a year. The company was talking up various strategies being used in the northeast to meet zoning guidelines. For example, one technique is to plant one row of evergreens six or more feet apart, complemented by a second row that has pollinator shrubs offset in between the trees. This achieves multiple goals at once: it adds pollinator friendly shrubs, it creates low level visuals that will compliment the higher height trees, and it lowers the overall average price.

Residential energy storage

Canadian Solar was presenting their very flexible energy storage system, the EP Cube. The EP Cube scales in 3.3 kWh increments, up to 20 kWh in one inverter, with 120 kWh via six inverters the max size via a single gateway unit. The product boasts vehicle-to-grid readiness and easily upgraded software via the internet. The batteries can be coupled to solar inverters using AC or DC, which can be switched by moving a single connection.

Fencing

Wellscroft Solar Perimeter Fencing meets all code requirements with their seven and eight foot fencing. Wellscroft’s representatives note that their eight foot fence costs less than standard seven foot chain link fencing due to lower material volumes. The eight foot height is one foot taller than code requirements, protects against deer, and features wood posts that are aesthetically pleasing.

Portable solar generator

The Bank allows you to move your battery as needed, and plug your solar power system right into it. The unit contains a 12 kW inverter and four batteries, which can deliver 250 amp-hours of power over a ten hour period. The units deliver standard AC power via 120/240 volt plugs – and can deliver greater than 650 watts of electricity for more than 24 hours. A lower power output unit is available that has the same storage capacity. The MSRP for the higher power output unit – highlighted here – is $10,500.

Switchgear

Day Ahead Instrumentation had their low voltage – 480/277 VDC – utility grade protective relay onsite. The small plastic screen to the lower right of the unit is an electricity fault simulator. As it flashed various colors representing various simulated power grid faults, the relay reacted instantly. Following a direct transfer trip, the unit goes into a five-minute waiting period until the power grid returns to normal.

Rooftop solar components

Last but not least, EZ Solar was showing off their junction boxes. They extolled their junction boxes’ flexibility, noting that rooftop installers can easily access the inside of the box by drilling into any of the sides. Their newest product is a larger junction box that provides more space inside of the unit for wiring – the JB-1.XL.