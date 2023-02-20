Sunrise brief: The outstanding success of solar on new homes in California 

Hawaiian solar-plus-storage facility offers jobs, educational opportunities Clearway Energy’s second solar farm on Kamehameha Schools’ land will expand 10-year internship program and clean energy education opportunities for Hawaii students.

50 states of solar incentives: North Dakota Solar hasn’t yet taken hold in North Dakota, a state that relies more on wind power when it comes to renewable energy adoption.

U.S. scientists improve photoresponsivity in solar perovskite by 250% Researchers led by the University of Rochester claim to have increased the photoresponsivity of a lead-halide perovskite for solar cell applications by 250%. They created a perovskite film with a plasmonic substrate made of hyperbolic metamaterial and characterized it with transition dipole orientation.

Isolated cell battery technology project unveiled at N.Y. Power Authority office Cadenza’s supercell is produced with funding assistance from the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority. The battery technology prevents a ‘thermal runaway,’ or an incident creating overheating or fire when a singular cell consumes the whole battery.

Over 25 GW of solar is actively being constructed in the U.S. The capacity joins the existing 107 GW of solar on the U.S. grid, signaling that the energy transition is well underway.

The outstanding success of solar on new homes in California Even before the new home solar mandate, California had achieved groundbreaking levels of solar adoption, largely due to policy and incentives, said report by Lawrence Berkeley National Lab.

Energy storage as a transmission system asset At a grid-scale energy storage panel at Intersolar North America, industry leaders pointed to international storage project case studies that could be replicated in the U.S.

Intersolar North America takeaways: Residential Storage and utility solar O&M improvements The event, which is dedicated to advancing the clean energy transition, featured four keynote addresses, 300+ exhibiting companies, the third annual Solar Games installer competition, and valuable distributed energy panel sessions and networking opportunities.