Sunrise brief: Qcells announces $2.5 billion investment in U.S. solar supply chain

Oregon utility accelerates grid modernization with wireless networking Portland General Electric plans to roll out wireless network coverage over the next five years, intended to improve grid reliability and support the integration of clean technologies.

Qcells announces $2.5 billion investment in U.S. solar supply chain The company plans to manufacture 3.3 GW of solar ingots, wafers, cells, and finished modules in new Georgia facility, creating 2,500 clean energy jobs.

Westbridge boosts capacity of Alberta solar-plus-storage facility The 40% expansion to 330 MW was undertaken to help the Alberta government achieve its decarbonization goals, with the project providing clean power to 62,000 households.

How the IRA persuaded a Jordanian solar firm to invest in the U.S. The Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) opened a new door for solar manufacturers, as one of the executives behind a Philadelphia Solar to bring PV production to the U.S. explains.

KORE Power’s Mark 1 battery receives UL 9540A fire certification The fire test clears the way for the VPort battery system to be deployed in additional EV charging and energy storage applications.

People on the move: Spruce Power, Nevados, Silicon Ranch, Fischtank and more Job moves in solar, storage, cleantech, utilities, and energy transition finance.

South Carolina 108 MW solar, 198 MWh battery project finds offtaker Once complete, Dominion Energy South Carolina will purchase power from the project developed by Southern Current, an energyRe company.

50 states of solar incentives: Texas Texas is a cornerstone market for the U.S. solar industry, with a nation-leading 36 GW expected to be installed over the next five years.

It will take about a year to birth a 2 GW solar module assembly facility The world’s fourth largest solar manufacturer joins a plethora of U.S. solar manufacturing announcements that have amounted to greater than 40 GW since the signing of the Inflation Reduction Act.