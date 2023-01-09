Sunrise brief: pv magazine Award 2022 winners 

How and why to electrify everything Rewiring America estimates that the average U.S. household can save $1,800 a year in utility costs by switching to all electric, plus the IRA offers added incentives.

pv magazine Award 2022 winners Here we present the seven winners, who will be honored once again in a live Award ceremony on Jan. 17th, staged alongside the World Future Energy Summit in Abu Dhabi.

Revamped rooftop solar enterprise sales platform reduced install times by 37 days Palmetto updated its offering to enable consumer brands, utilities, and other enterprises to enter the clean energy space.

Federal agencies receive updated climate guidance report As previously withdrawn in 2016 by the Trump Administration, the Biden-Harris administration restored federal guidance for addressing climate change

Capitalizing on the Inflation Reduction Act How the Inflation Reduction Act is stimulating investment in clean energy technologies, the challenge of grid infrastructure, and supply chains.

Solar Energy Loan Fund surpasses $30 million of residential loans The non-profit green bank has sourced credit to clientele of which 74% are low-to-moderate income homeowners.

BLM to hold public meetings mid-January for proposed 600 MW Jove Solar facility The large solar facility is part of a 1 GW portfolio of projects proposed for construction on BLM land in Arizona.