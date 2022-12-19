Sunrise brief: Testing prairie and pollinator agrivoltaics at a former nuclear power site

DOE announces $750 million in funding to advance clean hydrogen technologies Funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is intended to lower clean hydrogen and fuel cell costs and provide long-term support for hydrogen hubs.

Lowering grid costs with voltage support from PV inverters at night Researchers have proposed the use of solar inverters in utility-scale solar assets to replace expensive voltage compensators, in order to provide voltage support at night. They said reactive power from PV inverters could be significantly cheaper and suggested the introduction of incentives to convince PV plant owners.

Testing prairie and pollinator agrivoltaics at a former nuclear power site The EPRI and SMUD project team will create a pollinator habitat under a 160 MW utility-scale solar project and measure changes in energy, soil carbon and management costs at the site.

Tigo Energy acquires predictive data analytics company FSIGHT FSIGHT brings AI-driven analytics and prediction capabilities to Tigo, helping the company monetize smart meter data.

RFP alert: AEP unit seeks solar and wind projects in PJM and ERCOT territories In PJM, AEP is seeking solar and wind PPA proposals from 10 to 15 years, while in Texas it’s seeking solar REP agreements of 12 years or less.