Sunrise brief: NREL projects renewable generation could approach 70% by 2035 

PSC approves Madison Gas purchase of 32.5 MW of power from 325 MW solar-plus-storage project A local utility said the large renewable energy project is needed to help meet capacity requirements as utilities retire a 1.39 GW coal power fleet.

Growatt unveils new inverters for residential off-grid PV systems Growatt’s new 6 kW inverters have an efficiency rating of 93% and offer 12,000 VA of surge power, up to 500 V of input voltage, and 8 kW of PV input capacity.

DOE announces $8 million for six agrivoltaic research projects The FARMS projects will examine multiple configurations of solar system design, crops and cultivation methods in order to develop replicable models that may offer new economic opportunities.

The U.S commerce department must reverse its misguided solar tariff decision The U.S. can play a big role in lowering carbon emissions, but to achieve our country’s climate goals we must deploy 70 GW of solar a year for the next few years.

USDA provides funding to solar-powered agricultural dehydrator JUA Technologies has developed PV-powered crop dehydration products that don’t require electricity, oil and gas fuel.

Solar cell fabrics to power every surface MIT researchers developed printable, paper-thin solar cells with record breaking weight-to-power ratios.

American-Made Solar Prize round 6 semifinalists announced The semifinalists will each receive $50,000 in cash, plus two teams were awarded a $25,000 bonus cash prize for their participation in the Justice, Equity, Diversity, and Inclusion (JEDI) contest, which seeks solutions that enable underserved communities to overcome systemic barriers to solar deployment.

NREL projects renewable generation could approach 70% by 2035 Solar and wind deployment would increase sharply under the forecast from the National Renewable Energy Laboratory.

BLM starts work on 1 GW of Arizona solar, aims to make approval process more efficient Extending the Obama administration’s 2012 goal of using public land for renewables, the Bureau of Land Management seeks to refine the 32 rules of renewable development for modern times.

Greenbacker grows operational renewable energy capacity 61% year-over-year The independent power producer and climate-focused investment manager reported this growth in its Q3 2022 report.